KWC Football gives Findlay all it wants, in 6-point loss

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Facing conference power Findlay on their own homecoming, the Kentucky Wesleyan Football team put up a great fight, but fell just short on Saturday. The Oilers used a 14-point third quarter to pull away from Wesleyan and win 27-21 over their foes from the bluegrass.

Findlay improves to 4-1 (3-0 G-MAC) while Wesleyan drops to 3-2 (2-1 G-MAC).

The game couldn’t have started out much better for the Panthers, as on their first drive, Christian Arrambide ran for a 17-yard touchdown to give Wesleyan the quick 7-0 lead. Findlay answered right back with a 12-play, 82-yard drive that ended with a touchdown of their own. The combined times of both drives took up most of the first quarter, and the teams were locked at seven after one.

Kentucky Wesleyan opened the second quarter one defense, but a Ja’Kobe North quickly changed that with his second forced fumble of the year. A few drives later and Arrambide hit Kam Sherrard for a 23-yard touchdown reception to put the visitors up 14-7 midway through the second quarter. UF managed to tack on a field goal before time expired in the half, but Wesleyan went into the locker room leading 14-10.

Findlay opened the third quarter with a 6-play, 72-yard drive that ended in a touchdown of their own, putting them up 17-14. Another touchdown with 1:12 to go in the quarter from Findlay gave them a 24-14 lead heading into the final 15 minutes of play.

The KWC defense came up big to open the final quarter, as Zereoue Johnson made a huge tackle on 3rd and 4 to force the Oilers to punt. The Panthers next drive didn’t take long, as Arrambide yet again hit Kam Sherrard for a touchdown pass just two plays in. This one was a long one, 81 yards to be exact, the 11th longest reception in school history. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the Findlay run game was on point today, as they used a methodical rushing attack to take nearly seven minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter. That drive not only ended in three more points for the home side, but also gave Wesleyan just two minutes to work with. The Panthers failed to find the end zone, and the Oilers took this one by just six.

Christian Arrambide had another strong game, going 17-for-33 for 299 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 12 yards and a touchdown. Kam Sherrard set a new career high with 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Monk added 64 yards receiving, while Camden Williams helped out with 43. Gerald Palmer and Zereoue Johnson were all over the field on Saturday, as they each totaled 10 tackles. Najai Watson continued his strong season, hauling in his third interception of the year in the second quarter.

Despite the loss, this was a good showing against a really good Findlay team. This was the closest game in the seven times these teams played each other, with the next closest being in a 31-19 defeat back in 2021.

The Panthers will look to get back to their winning ways next week when they host G-MAC newcomers Thomas More at Steele Stadium next Saturday. It will be Make-A-Wish night, as a young man will have his wish granted on the field at halftime of the game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.