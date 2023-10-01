Kirkland shines brightly at IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls golf postseason wrapped up this weekend with the state finals in Indianapolis. We had one team who made it, and that was Jasper. Three other individuals also made the trip to Indy: Castle’s Ashley Kirkland, Memorial’s Abby Shires, and North’s Kiley Standring.

Kirkland had a great weekend, shooting +2, to finish tied for second place. Shires finished tied for 52nd, while Standring got 81st place. Addie Dart and Kristin Roos led Jasper, at +28, apiece.

Meanwhile, Jasper’s team finished in 16th place. Carmel won the team title. Congrats to all our local girls, who competed.

--IHSAA GIRLS GOLF STATE CHAMPIONSHIP - LOCAL COMPETITORS--

1. Samantha Brown, Westfield -2

T2. Ashley Kirkland, Castle +2

T52. Abby Shires, Memorial +27

T56. Addie Dart, Jasper +28

T56. Kristin Roos, Jasper +28

T81. Kiley Standring, North +43

T92. Madalynn Gaug, Jasper +53

T103. Molly Kissell, Jasper +78

105. Sophia Cook, Jasper +88

