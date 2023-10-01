Birthday Club
Islamic Society of Evansville hosts annual International Food Festival Sunday

Islamic Society of Evansville hosts International Food Festival Sunday
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds waited in line Sunday for food at the Islamic Society of Evansville’s annual International Food Festival.

Organizers say some festival goers waited for more than an hour in a line that wrapped around the building.

All proceeds from food purchased will go to support the Tri-State Food Bank.

Society president Bashar Mourad says more than 20 countries are represented in the food served at the festival. He says the festival started 20 years ago with the goal of bringing people together with food.

”This festival started on the hills of September 11th, where people were speaking for us as Muslims and we felt like we wanted to speak for ourselves, and let the people of the community know who we are,” said Mourad. “And, at the same time, we wanted to know who they are and work together on what’s better for this community.”

Mourad says the festival gets bigger every year and over the past two decades of festivals, he says they’ve been able to raise more than $60,000.

