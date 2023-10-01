Firefighters respond to Main Street Turoni’s fire overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called downtown this morning for a fire at a beloved local pizza place.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Turoni’s on Main Street just after 1 a.m., according to a social media post made by the fire department.

Crews who made it to the scene first reported smoke coming from the roof.

The fire department says firefighters quickly found where the fire started and got it under control in just a few minutes.

Crews reportedly stayed at the Turoni’s for more than an hour to get rid of smoke and make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

