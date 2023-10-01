Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed through a post office in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to a post office at 67th Avenue North on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

A photo shows an entire car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to go through the building.

Copyright 2023WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APRIL LYNN THOMPSON
EPD: Woman sneaks into home, steals child’s homework and stuffed animal
Shelby Wilson
Loud, drunk woman punches police officer during arrest, EPD says
One dead in motorcycle vs. combine crash in Pike Co., coroner confirms
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people
Semi accident in Gibson County
PHOTOS: Semi drivers unscathed after accident in Gibson County

Latest News

The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest
Shots fired on Indiana Street
WATCH: Evansville Police respond to overnight shots fired call
Evansville Police respond to overnight shots fired call
Evansville Police respond to overnight shots fired call
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance
Cancer survivor gets hug from Joe Jonas during Jonas Brothers concert
Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world