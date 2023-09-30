Warm and sunny through midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and unseasonably warmer weather will continue through the middle of the week, then rain chances and cooler weather return.

Temperatures climbed into the mid 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine. We will quickly fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening then through the 60s overnight before bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s early Sunday morning under clear skies.

Sunday and Monday will both be warm and sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90° under ample sunshine! Our record high for that day is 91°, so I don’t think we will beat the record, but we may get pretty close.

Some clouds will roll into the Tri-State on Wednesday ahead of a cold front moving in from the west-northwest, but our high temperatures will still reach the upper 80s.

That cold front will pass through our region on Thursday, bringing us a chance of scattered showers. A few of those showers may linger into Friday as well. That cold front will also usher in noticeably cool air, dropping our high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday, which is actually normal for this time of year.

Taking it one step further, a second, weaker cold front will pass through our region on Friday. I doubt we will see any rain from that one, but it will reinforce that cooler air flowing in from the north and drop our high temperatures into the upper 60s for the weekend!

