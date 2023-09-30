Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

UE names EREP Champion of the Year

UE names EREP Champion of the Year
By Josh Lucca
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville has been named Evansville Regional Economic Partnership’s Community Champion of the Year.

UE received the award due to its role in securing the $30 million Evansville Promise Neighborhood grant.

That’s a transformative program aimed at improving educational outcomes, community services and economic opportunities.

”This means everything to us. UE is Indiana’s only Ashoka Changemaker campus. So we deeply believe in getting our student, staff and faculty out in the community and becoming host for the promise neighborhood in collaboration with more than two dozen partners,” explains Erin Lewis, Executive Director of Center for Innovation and Change.

This Champion of the Year highlights the university’s commitment to being a catalyst for positive change in the community and the region at large.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police find wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches

Latest News

Spencer Co. man sentenced to 11 years on multiple drugs charges
Spencer Co. man sentenced to 11 years on multiple drugs charges
Austin Lehmkuler
ISP: Ferdinand man arrested on rape and sexual battery charges
Fall Festival preview: What’s new this year?
Fall Festival preview: What’s new this year?
Crews to install crossover with 3 lanes on NB Twin Bridge to alleviate traffic backups
Twin Bridge trouble strikes again on Day 5