UE names EREP Champion of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville has been named Evansville Regional Economic Partnership’s Community Champion of the Year.

UE received the award due to its role in securing the $30 million Evansville Promise Neighborhood grant.

That’s a transformative program aimed at improving educational outcomes, community services and economic opportunities.

”This means everything to us. UE is Indiana’s only Ashoka Changemaker campus. So we deeply believe in getting our student, staff and faculty out in the community and becoming host for the promise neighborhood in collaboration with more than two dozen partners,” explains Erin Lewis, Executive Director of Center for Innovation and Change.

This Champion of the Year highlights the university’s commitment to being a catalyst for positive change in the community and the region at large.

