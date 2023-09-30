Spencer Co. man sentenced to 11 years on multiple drugs charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Spencer County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to several drug charges.

59-year-old Otto Embry pled guilty to five separate meth dealing charges.

Embry will serve 11 year behind bars. Following that, he’ll spend two years on work release and two years on probation. .

This stemmed from a weeks long investigation back in spring of 2021.

