PHOTOS: Semi drivers unscathed after accident in Gibson County

Semi accident in Gibson County
Semi accident in Gibson County(Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two semi-trucks crashed into each other Friday near Princeton; but fortunately, no one was injured.

That’s according to the Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634, who shared photos from the scene Saturday morning.

Officials say the crash happened around 2 p.m. near 225 North and Highway 41. It’s reported that both trucks had heavy damaged caused by the accident.

The drivers of the trucks were checked by fire and EMS professionals and released without injuries.

