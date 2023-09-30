One dead in motorcycle vs. combine crash in Pike Co., coroner confirms

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pike County Coroner’s Office officials confirm one person involved in an crash between a motorcycle and a combine is dead.

According to Pike County Coroner Ray Brooks, they were called to the scene of a motorcycle vs. combine accident sometime on Saturday.

Officials say the accident was located on County Road 300 East in Winslow.

Brooks says one person died in the crash and has not been identified at this time.

We will update you as we learn more.

