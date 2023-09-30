Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville hosts 20th annual half marathon downtown

Evansville hosts 20th annual half marathon downtown
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Runners and walkers took their mark at the annual Evansville Half marathon downtown on Saturday.

Runners started on Court St. with spectators ready to cheer them on. Almost 2,000 people registered for the race.

It was the 20th annual half marathon and the race director Ashley Cabanaw says she tried to incorporate things from past races into this one.

Cabanaw says she’s happy to see how far the race has come.

”Looking back COVID really took a set back so we’ve been on a growing side the last 3 years,” said Cabanaw. “We’re almost back to where we were to begin with. So we’re looking forward to continuing to grow and getting more communities involved. Last time I checked we had 9 states involved, so people are coming from all over the U.S.”

The first person to cross the finish line was Nick Waninger

Waninger’s time was 1 hour and 7 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APRIL LYNN THOMPSON
EPD: Woman sneaks into home, steals child’s homework and stuffed animal
SHELBY LYNN WILSON
Loud, drunk woman punches police officer during arrest, EPD says
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
JONATHAN REUBEN JONES
EPD: Man living in shed shoots at woman during argument

Latest News

River City Wiffleball Classic returns to Bosse Field
River City Wiffleball Classic returns to Bosse Field
One dead in motorcycle vs. combine crash in Pike Co., coroner confirms
One dead in motorcycle vs. combine crash in Pike Co., coroner confirms
EPD: Woman sneaks into home, steals child’s homework and stuffed animal
EPD: Woman sneaks into home, steals child’s homework and stuffed animal
River City Wiffleball Classic returns to Bosse Field
River City Wiffleball Classic returns to Bosse Field