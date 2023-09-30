Evansville hosts 20th annual half marathon downtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Runners and walkers took their mark at the annual Evansville Half marathon downtown on Saturday.

Runners started on Court St. with spectators ready to cheer them on. Almost 2,000 people registered for the race.

It was the 20th annual half marathon and the race director Ashley Cabanaw says she tried to incorporate things from past races into this one.

Cabanaw says she’s happy to see how far the race has come.

”Looking back COVID really took a set back so we’ve been on a growing side the last 3 years,” said Cabanaw. “We’re almost back to where we were to begin with. So we’re looking forward to continuing to grow and getting more communities involved. Last time I checked we had 9 states involved, so people are coming from all over the U.S.”

The first person to cross the finish line was Nick Waninger

Waninger’s time was 1 hour and 7 minutes.

