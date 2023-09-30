Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD: Woman sneaks into home, steals child’s homework and stuffed animal

APRIL LYNN THOMPSON
APRIL LYNN THOMPSON(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman will be spending some time in jail after police accuse her of an early evening robbery Friday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Harriet Street after a homeowner reportedly called police after finding a woman inside his home.

According to an affidavit, officers arrived and spotted the woman, April L. Thompson, 45, leaving the house.

The woman told police she was taking items that belonged to her. Police say they found a child’s homework, blanket, stuffed animal and other personal items inside Thompson’s backpack.

Police noted that one of the home’s windows was open and screen removed.

A police report states that the homeowner said all the items in her bag were his and his child’s, including the glasses Thompson were wearing.

The homeowner told police the glasses were his child’s and the child would not be able to see without them.

Police say they could see inside Thompson’s sweatshirt pocket and found a smoking device with residue when they searched it.

Thompson was booked without bond into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Burglary and Paraphernalia Possession charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
JONATHAN REUBEN JONES
EPD: Man living in shed shoots at woman during argument
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people killed in car crash
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people killed in car crash
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches

Latest News

Semi accident in Gibson County
PHOTOS: Semi drivers unscathed after accident in Gibson County
Nut Club testing out Half Pot ticket drive-thru for this year’s Fall Fest
Half pot reaches major milestone days before Fall Fest kicks off
UE names EREP Champion of the Year
UE names EREP Champion of the Year
Spencer Co. man sentenced to 11 years on multiple drugs charges
Spencer Co. man sentenced to 11 years on multiple drugs charges