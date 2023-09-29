Birthday Club
Young Road re-opening date pushed back again

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials have given an update on a Vanderburgh County traffic alert.

We’re told the closure of Young Road has been extended again until next Friday.

Crews have been working in the area just north of Boonville New Harmony Road.

The same detour is still in place, which is from Boonville New Harmony, Green River Road and Daylight Drive.

Officials say they are working on sanitary sewer construction.

