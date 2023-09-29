Birthday Club
UE students create Multi-Racial Student Union

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at the University of Evansville have formed a Multi-Racial Student Union.

Vice President of the Multi-Racial Student Union, Kalea Reeves says the group was formed to create a queer and trans friendly space for individuals of all races.

Reeves says the goal of the Union is to create a place for those who may feel lost or out of place on campus. This is only the second group on a college campus in the entire nation.

”There’s certainly a lot of weight to what we are doing,” said Reeves. “Especially setting a precedent on campus here, but I’m not really focusing too much on that. Just focusing on creating and fostering this sense of community here.”

Reeves says all are welcome to join.

The group’s next meeting is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Diversity Resource Center.

