Twin Bridge trouble strikes again on Day 5

Newscast Recording
By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today was another day of slow-going traffic over the Twin Bridges, but crews have made the changes they hope cuts down on the congestion on the southbound side.

Our 14 News reporter Brady Williams was out at the bridge this afternoon to explain what crews have done today to help alleviate some of the ongoing traffic problems.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

