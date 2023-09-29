Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Touchdown Live! Week 7

Touchdown Live! WFIE
Touchdown Live! WFIE(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week six of Touchdown Live!, and we have highlights from several Tri-State games.

We have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:

Memorial at Reitz (Game of the Week)

Vincennes Lincoln at North

Castle at Jasper

Mater Dei at Bosse

Heritage Hills at Mt. Vernon

Forest Park at North Posey

Boonville at Princeton

Harrison at Central

Marshall Co. at Owensboro

Todd Central at Owensboro Catholic

McLean Co. at Hopkins Co.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police find wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches

Latest News

Reitz and Memorial Head Coaches prepare for Game of the Week
Reitz and Memorial Head Coaches prepare for Game of the Week
Jarren Johnson wins Week 6 Player of the Week
Jarren Johnson wins Week 6 Player of the Week
In the Huddle
TOUCHDOWN LIVE! Week 7 In the Huddle
Reitz and Memorial Head Coaches prepare for Game of the Week
Reitz and Memorial Head Coaches prepare for Game of the Week