Sunny and warm through the middle of next week

Above normal temps continue
9/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm weather will remain in place over the Tri-State through the middle of next week. Daily highs will climb into the middle 80s and overnight lows will drop to near 60. Rain chances return on Wednesday night and Thursday with showers tapering off by Friday. Temps will fall back into the middle 70s on Thursday and Friday.

