Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.(Feld Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringling Brothers is coming back after a six-year hiatus, but its animals are not.

Whether that still makes it a circus is debatable, but the company says it’s sure people will still pay to see people do amazing things.

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.

The first show is Friday in Louisiana with two years of stops across the country already planned.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police find wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches

Latest News

The Rev. Gustavo Castillo leads in song and praise members of his congregation at the Iglesia...
A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.