Reitz and Memorial Head Coaches prepare for Game of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our game of the week will be at the Reitz Bowl, with a matchup between two undefeated SIAC squads, Reitz and Memorial. Let’s check in with the head coaches of both squads.

Up first we check in with Reitz. The big question mark for Coach Brunson when preparing for Memorial, involves the status of Matthew Fischer and Porter Rode. Will the Tigers have their starting Quarterback and Runningback duo back from injury? If not, he knows there are plenty of others players they need to key in on. Let’s hear from Coach Brunson.

“We prepare for both, we just don’t know. We don’t want to not prepare for one and then they play,” said Coach Brunson. “But those two definitely, they’re two different teams when they’re out there, but when they’re not out there, they’re still pretty dangerous, they still have some guys who can do some good things, so we definitely have to be prepared no matter who’s out there. Number 3, Ellsperman, is a really good player. He makes a lot of plays for them, and he’s definitely one that jumps out. With them and without them, he makes a lot of plays. But, up front defensively, both them and ourselves are number one in the conference defensively, they’ve got a lot of guys defensively that fly around and make some plays, they’re a very good ball club.”

Over to Memorial, Head Coach John Hurley knows this is a big game, but at the same time, recognizes they can’t get distracted by the atmosphere. He’s got to get his team playing their game clean, and worrying about themselves first.

“It’s definitely the game of the week because it’s the only game we both have. We’ll see how it goes once it gets going on whether you can call it the game of the year, but really it’s a week seven game,” said Coach Hurley. “You approach it that way to some extent, but it’s going to be a great environment, a playoff atmosphere on Friday night. They’re good across the board. You can start with Vera and work your way backwards. The Summers kid is unbelievable, Davies does a nice job pushing the ball down the field. Up front they do a nice job, with the Oxley kid, and then the kid on the other side, they’ve got guys all over the place. You can’t spend too much time worrying about everybody and start worrying about what you do and doing what you’re supposed to.”

This matchup is going to be a battle, in a great atmosphere. Make sure to join Max Parker live at 4, 5, and 6 tomorrow at the Reitz Bowl on 14 news as we break down the game and check out some key players to watch out for before kickoff.

