EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz High School Panthers are taking on the third Sunrise School Spirit challenge of the season.

Of course, it’s all to raise money for the Tri-State Food Bank.

Our 14 News Anchor Tanner Holbrook is there now with the students, gearing up for the pep rally.

He will be live with more details at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.