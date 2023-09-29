Patchy morning fog, then warm and sunny

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Once the sun gets overhead, that fog will burn away and our temperatures will climb through the 60s and 70s through the first half of the day. We will top out in the mid 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine!

We have great weather on tap for any of the local football games this evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s during gametime under clear skies, dipping into the upper 60s by the time those games are wrapping up and folks are headed back home.

Our temperatures will continue to fall back through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to around 60° by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be essentially a repeat of that same forecast with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. That is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year.

Clouds start to roll in on Wednesday, then rain returns to the forecast Thursday as a cold front moves into the Tri-State. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday but will drop back into the 70s by the end of the week thanks to that cold front.

