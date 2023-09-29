Birthday Club
Mayor Winnecke to head Evansville Regional Economic Partnership when term is over

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership held their 3rd Annual Meeting and Dinner Thursday night at the Ford Center.

At the end of the night, a special announcement was made about E-REP’s future.

It was announced that Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will become their CEO when his term is over in January.

Prior CEO Tara Barney announced her retirement in July.

Mayor Winnecke is at the end of his third term as Evansville’s mayor.

More information was also discussed about the Evansville Riverfront’s future.

The event’s keynote speaker was landscape architect Anna Cawrse. She’s Sasaki’s Principal in Charge for E-REP’s Ohio Riverfront Vision and Strategic Plan.

We’re working to add more of that information.

