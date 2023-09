EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congratulations to Union County Quarterback Jarren Johnson! He had a killer night on the ground, 22 carries, for 255 yards and four touchdowns, as the Braves defeat Mclean County 42-30 and Union Co. improves to 6-0.

We will hear from him on next week’s episode of In the huddle.

