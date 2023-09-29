ISP: Ferdinand man arrested on rape and sexual battery charges

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials say a man was arrested after authorities received information concerning allegations of rape and sexual battery of a mentally deficient female.

According to a press release, 26-year-old Austin Lehmkuler of Ferdinand had allegedly transported a female victim into a wooded area in Siberia and forced sexual acts upon her.

After reviewing the investigation, the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office issued a search warrant on Friday for Lehmkuler’s residence.

After probable cause was found during the search, Lehmkuler was arrested and taken into custody.

Lehmkuler is currently being held without bond. He has been charged with rape and sexual battery.

