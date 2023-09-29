Investigators holding meeting to discuss tragic Ohio County plane crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Investigators are expected to reveal new information about the crash that claimed the lives of a pilot and student in Ohio County.

Earlier, the coroner identified pilot Timothy A. McKellar Jr., 22, of Custer, and flight student Connor W. Quisenberry, 18, of Beaver Dam as the deceased victims.

That meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in Daviess County. We are livestreaming the meeting on the 14 News Facebook page.

