Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year

Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.( Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr | Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Girl Scouts across the country are learning a real-life lesson in inflation.

A number of councils are increasing cookie prices to cover rising costs.

Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.

Classics like Thin Mints will now cost $6 in some areas, matching the price of varieties like S’mores and Toffee-Tastics.

The new Raspberry Rallies are recent proof that boxes can be worth a lot to buyers. They sold out quickly and then went on eBay for several times the initial rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police find wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches

Latest News

FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during Night 1 of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on...
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler’s vocal injury more serious than previously thought
Senator Diane Feinstein has died at the age of 90. (CNN, KRON, KCRA, Getty Images, POOL, The...
Sen. Diane Feinstein dies at age 90
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The new term of the high court...
The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the Constitution
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Jets ticket prices soar after rumors that Taylor Swift may be there