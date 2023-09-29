Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Friday Sunrise Headlines

9/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - A tragic day on Thursday in Ohio County, as two people were found dead at the wreckage of a crashed plane.

We’re learning more about a deadly accident that happened in Spencer County.

Deputies say a woman died after a head-on crash Tuesday night.

With less than 48-hours to go before the U.S. government runs out of funding.

The White House is already preparing for the worst.

The Reitz High School Panthers are taking on the third Sunrise School Spirit challenge of the season.

Tanner Holbrook will be hanging out at Reitz High School all morning.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police find wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
Semi-truck generic
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy

Latest News

9/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
9/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Reitz High School tackles Sunrise School Spirit
Reitz High School tackles Sunrise School Spirit
Candidates speak to the community ahead of upcoming race
Candidates speak to the community ahead of upcoming race
Mayor Winnecke to head Evansville Regional Economic Partnership when term is over
Mayor Winnecke to head Evansville Regional Economic Partnership when term is over