Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ind. (WFIE) -The Dukes Fire Department posted on Facebook they were called out to an explosion at the paper mill.

Crews say when they arrived, they found a service truck that had caught fire.

They say the explosion was likely the tires blowing out.

Crews say the Domtar Fire Brigade was on scene when the Dukes department arrived.

It’s not known if anyone was hurt.

