Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.

Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK CO., Ind. (WFIE) -The Dukes Fire Department posted on Facebook they were called out to an explosion at the paper mill.

Crews say when they arrived, they found a service truck that had caught fire.

They say the explosion was likely the tires blowing out.

Crews say the Domtar Fire Brigade was on scene when the Dukes department arrived.

It’s not known if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police find wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches

Latest News

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people killed in car crash
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people killed in car crash
9/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Reitz High School tackles Sunrise School Spirit - live two
Reitz High School tackles Sunrise School Spirit - live two
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.