Fall Festival preview: What’s new this year?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just days away from the annual week-long party on Franklin St.

With preparations underway for the 102nd annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, it’s not hard for vehicles driving by to miss the giant ferris wheel or rides.

“Great weather we’re having for it,” Tom Culley said.

Culley lives in Colorado but calls Evansville his hometown. He flew in for the festival and says he’s excited to be apart of this long-standing tradition, again.

“This is my first time back since probably the 70′s I’ve actually been to the festival so I’m looking forward to the atmosphere,” Culley said.

The festival probably looks different than it did in the 70′s, but there are some things people can always count on.

“All the food booths, all the fried stuff that I don’t eat through the years and then I pig out,” said long-time Fall Festival go-er Pattie Kirwer.

While the food booths get set up for people like Kirwer, other crews are also preparing rides and carnival booths. Not only to get ready for the big week but to get the community excited about it.

“I think I’m looking forward to a good corn dog since I haven’t had one in four years,” Culley said.

Although corn dogs aren’t what brings everyone out to the fall festival, large crowds are almost guaranteed, local restaurants are getting ready.

Franklin Street Pizza Factory employees tell us they will be offering delivery for the week, for the first time.

“A ton of our sales do come from to go orders and people carrying it out. With all the big crowds out there, people just don’t want to come out here so we figured it would be just as beneficial for us to go out,” said manager Kaleigh Appell.

According to Kirwer though, there’s one thing you need to remember.

“All the money goes for a good cause as your spending money at the booths,” Kirwer said.

Fall Festival kicks off on Sunday with their Kids Day.

