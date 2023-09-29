Birthday Club
EPD investigating after modified firework causes explosion on Cumberland Ave.(WTVG)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say someone modified a firework and it exploded.

According to a press release, that happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say they were called to the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue for a loud explosion and smoke in the area.

EPD says the explosion was caused by a modified device that started out as a firework. The device was considered to be an improvised explosion device.

Police say a second device was found next to a trashcan in the same area, but it was not functional.

A release shows an investigation led officers to believe a resident on Delmar Avenue was possibly involved with the explosion.

Detectives say they then applied for a search warrant on Robert Kuhen’s home.

Meth and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home.

Kuhen was arrested for possession of meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Police say at this time, no one has been arrested in the connection with the IED explosion, but the investigation is still active.

EPD asks anyone with information in regards to the incident to call the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812--436-7979.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

