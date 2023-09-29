Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

DOTs raises over $9K for ‘Hope For Minnie’ fundraiser

DOTs nonprofit rases over $9K for ‘Hope For Minnie’
DOTs nonprofit rases over $9K for ‘Hope For Minnie’(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Fundraising efforts to help the family of an Owensboro girl fighting cancer are coming along in Owensboro.

Leaders at the nonprofit resource center DOTs say they’ve raised over $9,100 so far for the Johnson family. They are still raising money through the end of the business day, Saturday.

Fundraising efforts are to help 19-month-old Minnie Johnson as she fights acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive cancer that attacks the bone marrow and blood.

Minnie is currently at a children’s hospital in Louisville for treatment, but the family is asking for the community’s help in offsetting costs.

If you’d like to head out and donate, you can do so at the DOTS store on Commerce Drive just off Fourth Street in Owensboro.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police find wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches

Latest News

UE students create Multi-Racial Student Union
Pilot and student pilot killed in Ohio County plane crash
Investigators discuss the latest on tragic Ohio County plane crash
The B-25 named "SHOW ME" came from St. Louis for the event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Pilots ready to take flight for Wings Over Western Kentucky in Madisonville
‘MAGGIE’: Ascension St. Vincent uses robotic mannequin for labor and delivery training
‘MAGGIE’: Ascension St. Vincent uses robotic mannequin for labor and delivery training