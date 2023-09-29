DOTs raises over $9K for ‘Hope For Minnie’ fundraiser

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Fundraising efforts to help the family of an Owensboro girl fighting cancer are coming along in Owensboro.

Leaders at the nonprofit resource center DOTs say they’ve raised over $9,100 so far for the Johnson family. They are still raising money through the end of the business day, Saturday.

Fundraising efforts are to help 19-month-old Minnie Johnson as she fights acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive cancer that attacks the bone marrow and blood.

Minnie is currently at a children’s hospital in Louisville for treatment, but the family is asking for the community’s help in offsetting costs.

If you’d like to head out and donate, you can do so at the DOTS store on Commerce Drive just off Fourth Street in Owensboro.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.