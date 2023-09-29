Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people killed in car crash

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people killed in car crash
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people killed in car crash(Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a crash killed two people.

According to a release, that crash happened Thursday around 1:45 p.m.

Daviess County Central Dispatch says they received a call for a two vehicle head-on crash on U.S. 50 in McCracken’s curve.

An initial investigation shows an SUV was traveling west bound on U.S. 50 and for an unknown reason, went left of center and hit a van head on.

Officials identified the driver of the SUV to be 20-year-old Allison Potts. A passenger from the SUV was also identified as 23-year-old Braydyn Baker.

A release shows both Potts and Baker were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the driver of the van was identified as 68-year-old James Clark.

He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police find wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches

Latest News

Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
9/29 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
Fire crews respond to explosion at Paper Mill in Hancock Co.
Reitz High School tackles Sunrise School Spirit - live one
Reitz High School tackles Sunrise School Spirit - live one