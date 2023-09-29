Candidates speak to the community ahead of upcoming race

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Neighborhoods of Evansville brought candidates together this evening and gave them a chance to share their ideas as we approach the election.

At the CK Newsome Center, people were given the chance to meet candidates and learn what they’d bring to the table if elected.

19 candidates were in attendance from the mayor’s race, city clerk and city council. UNOE officials say forums like these are a good avenue for people to learn their options.

“We’re able to reach a wide variety of neighborhoods, inner city, you know, suburban neighborhoods and it brings people to here so that they can hear the candidates and make a more informed decision on what they are gonna do at election,” says Jennifer Thomas, VP of UNOE.

UNOE has been hosting forums like this for more than 20 years. Election day is November 7.

