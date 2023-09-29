Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm

The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed. (Source: Johna Moore, KY3)
By Nicolette Zangara and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man in Missouri has been hunting since he was old enough to hold a weapon, but none of his hunts have been as successful as his last.

Kelly Moore had been watching a game camera showing a deer with large antlers roaming around his usual hunting grounds for days. He saw it before he gave up watching for the day and took a shot with his crossbow.

After hauling it out of the woods, Moore and his peers inspected the animal and realized certain parts were missing from what they thought was an 18-point buck.

They quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed.

“You never know what you’re going to see out there, and this is case in point,” Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation stated.

To put things into perspective, it’s about a one in 10,000 chance that a doe grows antlers. It’s an even more significant anomaly that it’s grown as many antlers as it has.

“I’m going to take it to the taxidermist and try to get the ball rolling on that because there is special care needed for the velvet on the antlers and all that. I’m hoping maybe to be contacted by somebody to put it in a museum or maybe Bass Pro or something like that. It’s going to hang on the wall somewhere, even if it’s just in my house,” Moore said with a laugh.

It happened to be the first time Moore used a crossbow while hunting. A lucky shot with a lucky weapon on a lucky day may be the biggest trophy of Moore’s hunting career.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Pilot and student pilot in deadly Ohio County plane crash identified
Police presence in Chandler
Police find wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say
Dead cockroach generic
VCSO: Children removed from mobile home filled with feces, roaches

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half...
Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher, Memphis couple
FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan teen school shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
Rush-hour storm floods New York City area, swamping streets and stranding people in traffic