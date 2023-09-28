Woman killed in Spencer Co. crash

SPENCER CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a Troy, Indiana, woman was killed in a head on crash.

Deputies say it happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on State Road 66 just east of Old Lamar Highway.

They say a van driven by a 22-year-old man from Mt. Vernon, Indiana, crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by 68-year-old Debra Scherer.

Deputies say both drivers were entrapped inside their vehicles.

They were both taken to the hospital with injuries, but Scherer died.

Deputies say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

