New drive-thru ticket booth kicks off Fall Festival Half Pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - West Side Nut Club officials say they have created a new drive-thru booth for Fall Festival Half Pot tickets this year.

According to a Facebook post, those drive-thru sales have officially begun, and will continue through Saturday, September 30.

The West Side Nut Club’s website shows the booth will be located at the corner of St. Joseph Avenue and Lloyd Expressway.

You can view a map of that location down below.

It will be open Thursday and Friday from noon until 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The nut club’s “street only” booth will open Sunday, October 1 until Saturday, October 7.

They say those half pot booths will be located along Franklin Street.

The hours for those booths are as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 1 - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

West Side Nut Club 2023 Fall Festival Half Pot sales officially begin (West Side Nut Club)

