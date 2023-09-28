Webster County Football has strongest start to season since 2002

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Let’s head down to Webster County, where Trojan football is raising eyebrows and turning heads this season. The Trojans are off to their best start, since 2002!

When they finished 12-2 and made a deep playoff run, all the way to the class 2-A semifinals! Since that amazing season, 21 years ago, there have been a few other good years, but mostly the program has struggled in the last 10 to 15 years, to have any kind of consistent success. That all began to change last season, when Webster County went 4-7, with several of those losses, by just one score. Now in 2023, those close losses have turned into wins, as the team has learned HOW to win, and really bought in, to the system.

“These guys, I told them they remind me a lot of our 12-2 team, how they’re acclimating and doing things we’ve asked them to do,” said Head Coach Edward Milum. “Transition’s been very smooth it worked out we’ve been building off the end of last year and we’re just continue building climbing up the mountain and getting to that peak of where we’re wanting to go.”

“Just a whole other atmosphere to be a part of,” said Junior Running back Jackson Eden. “Everyone’s into it now, Coach Milum’s brought us to a great place with this winning record that we have now. Everybody’s bought in now.”

“I just love this team and love playing football,” said Running Back Jarvis Starks Scott.

This team is having fun and they are a fun group to watch.

