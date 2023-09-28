USI Men’s Basketball gearing up for season during first week of practice

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week started off with the first official college basketball practices, so let’s take a look at how the first few practices have gone for the University of Southern Indiana Men’s team.

Head Coach Stan Gouard and his squad have wasted no time taking advantage of the start of official practices. While teams can still practice over the summer, their time is limited, but now, the weekly practice times are bumped up and the Screaming Eagles are getting to work. Along with refining the offense, this team is looking to build a better defensive identity, and that starts with one thing.

“Play hard, that’s the main thing. Play smart and play together,” said Coach Gouard. “We’ve been preaching those things all summer, but, it’s a different level now that we’re in season. Preseason was strictly drill work, getting a lot of shots up, but now we’re competing at a high level and we’re practicing longer hours, so we’re trying to see how these guys hold up.”

So far, the players have held up well in the first week and have brought their motivation to the practice floor.

“Everybody is excited, we have some transfers, new guys coming in. Everybody is ready and pumped up,” said Junior Guard Jordan Tillmon. “We got Duke this year, Michigan State, so there’s a lot on the table to make a name for yourself. It’s been good just being around the guys and the coaching staff, just getting ready for the season, ready to play, and locking in.”

USI kicks off their season on November 6th at Saint Louis, and then on November 9th they travel to play Michigan State. We will hear from the USI Women’s team next week.

