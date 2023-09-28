Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Sunny and warm weather returns

September rainfall half of normal amount
9/28 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe storms dropped hail up to the size of golf balls across southern Indiana and western Kentucky Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The storms have moved out, and sunny dry conditions will return for Friday, the weekend and much of next week. Daily highs will reach the middle 80s each day, about 7-10 degrees warmer than average. Nightly lows will sink into the upper 50s. The stretch of dry weather will extend into the latter part of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy
Police presence in Chandler
Police searching for wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Name released in deadly Perry Co. motorcycle crash
Hostage situation in Owensboro
Owensboro man arrested after hours-long standoff
Location of missing plane parts
Pilot and student pilot found dead in Ohio County plane crash

Latest News

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Spotty storms still possible today, sunny and warmer weekend
9/28 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
9/28 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
9/28 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/28 14 First Alert Sunrise
9/27 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/27 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast