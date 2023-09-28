Sunny and warm weather returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe storms dropped hail up to the size of golf balls across southern Indiana and western Kentucky Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The storms have moved out, and sunny dry conditions will return for Friday, the weekend and much of next week. Daily highs will reach the middle 80s each day, about 7-10 degrees warmer than average. Nightly lows will sink into the upper 50s. The stretch of dry weather will extend into the latter part of next week.

