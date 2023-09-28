Spotty storms still possible today, sunny and warmer weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some severe storms produced large hail in parts of the Tri-State last night. Those storms have since pushed off to our east-southeast, but a few more spotty showers and storms will move from west to east through our region this morning, mainly in the southern half of the Tri-State.

By about lunchtime, our skies will begin to clear, and I think this afternoon will be mostly sunny. However, I cannot completely rule out the possibility of a stray shower or storm this afternoon and evening, mainly in western Kentucky.

Temperatures are starting in the low to mid 60s this morning but will climb into the low 80s this afternoon as the sun breaks through. We will fall back into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight under mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Friday morning.

Sunny skies return on Friday and continue through the first half of next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, so it looks like the first few days of the WSNC Fall Festival will be hot!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.