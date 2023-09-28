Signature students lend a hand at Mesker Park Zoo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teachers and students from Signature School in Evansville took a quick fieldtrip over to Mesker Park Zoo this morning to help staff members with their conservational projects.

According to as social media post, around 100 students and staff from the school worked alongside the zoo’s Horticultural employees.

The zoo says they were able to plant 30 native trees and shrubs, build 15 mason bee houses and complete a variety of other conservation projects around the zoo.

That was all thanks to the help of the Signature students and funding from the Wendy Andrews grant from the Association of Zoological Horticulture.

