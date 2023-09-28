Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Signature students lend a hand at Mesker Park Zoo

Signature students and staff help out at Mesker
Signature students and staff help out at Mesker(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teachers and students from Signature School in Evansville took a quick fieldtrip over to Mesker Park Zoo this morning to help staff members with their conservational projects.

According to as social media post, around 100 students and staff from the school worked alongside the zoo’s Horticultural employees.

The zoo says they were able to plant 30 native trees and shrubs, build 15 mason bee houses and complete a variety of other conservation projects around the zoo.

That was all thanks to the help of the Signature students and funding from the Wendy Andrews grant from the Association of Zoological Horticulture.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck generic
Update: No layoffs expected after trucking company files for bankruptcy
Police presence in Chandler
Police searching for wanted man in Chandler after fight, shots fired
Name released in deadly Perry Co. motorcycle crash
Hostage situation in Owensboro
Owensboro man arrested after hours-long standoff
Location of missing plane parts
Pilot and student pilot found dead in Ohio County plane crash

Latest News

8:37 Live coverage - Officials announce part of missing plane found
8:37 Live coverage - Officials announce part of missing plane found
Evansville running lunch and dinner buses for Fall Festival
Jillian N. Kratochvil
Gov. Holcomb assigns new Superior Court Judge in Vanderburgh Co.
Theft victim surprised with new bike at Ivy Tech
Only on 14 News: Theft victim surprised with new bike at Ivy Tech