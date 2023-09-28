Only on 14 News: Theft victim surprised with new bike at Ivy Tech

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Ivy Tech student got a little help with his transportation to and from classes Thursday.

Michael Candler had been riding his bicycle to the bus station every day to get to his classes.

Officials say it had been working out well for him, until someone cut his bike lock and stole it from his porch.

So, members of his Interpersonal Communication class collected money to buy a brand new bike for him.

Candler was surprised with his new bike Thursday morning, and our Jacee Caldwell was there.

She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.