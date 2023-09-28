Major traffic jams causing headaches at Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Many people driving across the southbound Twin Bridge lately have found themselves in standstill traffic as crews continue to inspect the bridge.

Traffic officials have been out working on crossing over lanes to hopefully help the situation. Leaders expect to have that finished by tomorrow.

This means another lane of traffic will be added for those heading south, only on the northbound side.

Our SkyVision HD camera is running with a live look at the bridge:

