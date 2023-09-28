Law enforcement have house surrounded in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are on the lookout for wanted man in Chandler, according to officers on scene.

Our 14 News crew is in the area of Cherokee Street and Navajo Trace and have a home surrounded.

Law enforcement officials say they are looking for the man, who is believed to be either in the home or outside in the woods.

Officers tell us it is a dangerous area. We have a crew on scene and will bring you more details soon.

