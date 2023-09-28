Kentucky Wesleyan Football starts off the year strong

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Panthers are off to a really solid start this season, after dropping their first game of the year, they have rattled off three straight wins. In just his second season at the helm, Head Coach Tyrone Young has built this team back up. Both Coach Young and his quarterback have both a level of excitement and poise at the same time.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Kentucky Wesleyan Panther,” said Coach Young. “We’ve played some really tough teams the last three weeks, and we’ve been able to pull it out in the fourth quarter which just speaks to the culture of the team.”

“It just speaks to the culture like Coach Young has been saying,” said Quarterback Christian Arrambide. “The past few years, like you said, we’ve been shy from winning our big games. Just staying together, everybody not panicking, we don’t really panic, we don’t need to panic.”

KWC takes on Findlay this Saturday as they look to continue their 3-game win streak.

