Ivy Tech throws fiesta for Hispanic Heritage Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a fiesta.

The event included a panel discussion from Hispanic organizations from both UE and USI.

Afterwards, there was food and a professional dance instructor.

Ivy tech officials say events like this are important to educate students on authentic Hispanic culture.

It also creates a welcoming and safe environment for Hispanic students.

”I love these events. I mean I love every event at Ivy Tech but you know it’s my culture so it’s very important to me,” explains Heidi Garcia, Student Government Association President. “I get to be here and I get to see and I get to show students the authentic. Just a way of showing my culture. It’s just a really rewarding way of doing it.”

Staff at Ivy Tech want the community to know they are always welcome to join events like this as it helps create a diverse and community focused campus.

