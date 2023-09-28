Birthday Club
Gov. Holcomb assigns new Superior Court Judge in Vanderburgh Co.

By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gov. Holcomb appointed Jillian Kratochvil to the Vanderburgh County Superior Court #1.

She will replace Judge Brett J. Niemeier who resigned Sept. 2.

Kratochvil currently works as an attorney with Stoll Keeon Ogden PLLC in Evansville and has worked in private practice since 2014.

Her practice has a primary focus of family law, and she serves as a family law mediator.

Kratochvil assists in public defender cases in Posey County and accepts criminal appointments in the federal court.

She is a member of the Vanderburgh County CASA Board, the Reitz Home Museum Board, and the St. Vincent Learning Center.

Kratochvil received an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and a law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law.

She will be sworn in on a date to be determined.

