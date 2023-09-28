FBI help take down large drug operation in Owensboro, officials say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) - More than a dozen suspects are being charged in connection to a large drug bust in Owensboro, according to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the sheriff’s office, K9, patrol units, Kentucky State Police, Homeland Security and the FBI helped execute a search warrant on the 1600 block of West 3rd Street in Owensboro. We’re told authorities found 14 people inside the home.

During the search, deputies say they came across large amounts of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana and a bag of unknown powdery substance.

According to a press release, this investigation began when the sheriff’s office received a tip about suspected drug trafficking at the home.

All 14 suspects were charged for their involvement in the drug trafficking operation and lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Officials say the primary resident, Thomas L. Geary, has been charged and is currently under guard at the hospital until being released.

