Evansville running lunch and dinner buses for Fall Festival

(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To facilitate ease of access to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, the City of Evansville and the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) are running a Lunch Shuttle service and an Evening Express route for the public.

Lunch Shuttle:

  • Dates: Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6.
  • Operating Hours: 11:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.
  • Fare: Standard bus fare applies for all passengers.
  • Frequency: Every 30 minutes.
  • Stops:
  • Start/End: C.K. Newsome Community Center (”Back 40″ parking lot).
  • Festival Stop: Temporary Bus Stop at the corner of W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave.
  • Note: First drop-off at the festival is at 11:15 a.m., with the last shuttle leaving at 1:45 p.m.

Evening Express:

  • Dates: Monday, October 2 through Saturday, October 7.
  • First Departure: 5:15 p.m.
  • Route:
  • Start: Downtown Transfer Terminal at the Lynch Road boarding area.
  • Head left on Vine St.
  • Turn right on Second St.
  • Turn right on Fulton Ave.
  • Turn left on Lloyd Expressway.
  • Turn right on Wabash Ave.
  • Turn right on W. Franklin St.
  • Festival Stop: Temporary Bus Stop at the corner of W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave.
  • Last Departure from the Fall Festival:
  • Monday to Thursday: 10:30 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 11:00 p.m.

