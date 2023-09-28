Evansville running lunch and dinner buses for Fall Festival
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To facilitate ease of access to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, the City of Evansville and the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) are running a Lunch Shuttle service and an Evening Express route for the public.
Lunch Shuttle:
- Dates: Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6.
- Operating Hours: 11:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.
- Fare: Standard bus fare applies for all passengers.
- Frequency: Every 30 minutes.
- Stops:
- Start/End: C.K. Newsome Community Center (”Back 40″ parking lot).
- Festival Stop: Temporary Bus Stop at the corner of W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave.
- Note: First drop-off at the festival is at 11:15 a.m., with the last shuttle leaving at 1:45 p.m.
Evening Express:
- Dates: Monday, October 2 through Saturday, October 7.
- First Departure: 5:15 p.m.
- Route:
- Start: Downtown Transfer Terminal at the Lynch Road boarding area.
- Head left on Vine St.
- Turn right on Second St.
- Turn right on Fulton Ave.
- Turn left on Lloyd Expressway.
- Turn right on Wabash Ave.
- Turn right on W. Franklin St.
- Festival Stop: Temporary Bus Stop at the corner of W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave.
- Last Departure from the Fall Festival:
- Monday to Thursday: 10:30 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 11:00 p.m.
