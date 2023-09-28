Evansville running lunch and dinner buses for Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To facilitate ease of access to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, the City of Evansville and the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) are running a Lunch Shuttle service and an Evening Express route for the public.

Lunch Shuttle:

Dates : Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6.

Operating Hours : 11:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Fare : Standard bus fare applies for all passengers.

Frequency : Every 30 minutes.

Stops :

Start/End : C.K. Newsome Community Center (”Back 40″ parking lot).

Festival Stop : Temporary Bus Stop at the corner of W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave.

Note: First drop-off at the festival is at 11:15 a.m., with the last shuttle leaving at 1:45 p.m.

Evening Express:

Dates: Monday, October 2 through Saturday, October 7.

First Departure: 5:15 p.m.

Route :

Start: Downtown Transfer Terminal at the Lynch Road boarding area.

Head left on Vine St.

Turn right on Second St.

Turn right on Fulton Ave.

Turn left on Lloyd Expressway.

Turn right on Wabash Ave.

Turn right on W. Franklin St.

Festival Stop : Temporary Bus Stop at the corner of W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave.

Last Departure from the Fall Festival :

Monday to Thursday: 10:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 p.m.

