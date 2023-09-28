Deputies say they found pound of meth in man’s pants

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Posey County say they got a tip that a car was heading through on I-64 that may contain a large amount a meth.

Wednesday morning, they say they spotted the car and pulled it over.

Deputies say they could smell marijuana, and the driver and passenger seemed nervous.

They say the passenger was hiding nearly a pound of meth in the front of his pants.

During a search of the car, deputies say they found other drug related items.

The driver, 47- year-old Brandt D. White of Patoka, Indiana, and the passenger, 45-year-old Anthony Enriquez Apodaca, of Princeton, Indiana, were arrested on several charges, including dealing meth.

They were booked into the Posey County Jail without bond.

